LivePerson Partners with AWS

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence and digital transformation, has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate Amazon Connect, a unified, AI-native customer experience solution from AWS, with LivePerson's digital contact center.
Combining LivePerson's new AI capabilities and conversational intelligence with Amazon Connect will deliver a unified customer service solution.
The LivePerson and Amazon Connect integration will enable contact center agents to manage all interactions through a single interface while leveraging AI-supported conversations and seamless handoffs between automation and human support. Advanced conversational intelligence from LivePerson for both voice and digital will give a clear view of actionable data.
LivePerson's digital and AI capabilities include the following:
- Seamless connectivity across platforms, offering a cohesive workspace, integrated analytics, and an orchestration layer that spans all communication channels.
- A comprehensive digital toolkit supporting a wide array of channels, such as web, in-app messaging, SMS, WhatsApp, Google RCS, Apple Messages for Business, Line, Facebook Messenger, KakaoTalk, and others.
- Integrated conversational AI, compatibility with third-party bots, and large language models from prominent providers, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.
- A fully unified conversational intelligence platform for both voice and digital interactions to consolidate all customer sentiment and agent performance data from any voice or digital provider.
- Availability of enterprise-grade generative AI features, including conversation summarization, agent support tools, specialized AI agents for routing and data gathering, and LLM-driven insights from the omnichannel intelligence suite.
"Leveraging Amazon Connect for their contact center needs will give CX leaders immediate access to a unified platform that drives unparalleled efficiency and elevates customer satisfaction," said John Sabino<, LivePerson's CEO. "This integration is another piece of LivePerson's strategy to give our customers the flexibility to build their dream CX tech stack with LivePerson at the core, connecting and orchestrating conversations."
"By combining LivePerson's digital contact center with Amazon Connect, we're creating seamless transitions between automated systems and human support to enhance customer service experiences," said Rich Geraffo, vice president and managing director of AWS North America. "Our shared customers can now leverage Amazon Connect's robust AI-native cloud contact center capabilities alongside LivePerson's advanced conversational AI. This integration creates more connected, efficient, and personalized interactions for both customers and agents."