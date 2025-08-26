LivePerson Partners with AWS

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence and digital transformation, has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate Amazon Connect, a unified, AI-native customer experience solution from AWS, with LivePerson's digital contact center.

Combining LivePerson's new AI capabilities and conversational intelligence with Amazon Connect will deliver a unified customer service solution.

The LivePerson and Amazon Connect integration will enable contact center agents to manage all interactions through a single interface while leveraging AI-supported conversations and seamless handoffs between automation and human support. Advanced conversational intelligence from LivePerson for both voice and digital will give a clear view of actionable data.

LivePerson's digital and AI capabilities include the following:

Seamless connectivity across platforms, offering a cohesive workspace, integrated analytics, and an orchestration layer that spans all communication channels.

A comprehensive digital toolkit supporting a wide array of channels, such as web, in-app messaging, SMS, WhatsApp, Google RCS, Apple Messages for Business, Line, Facebook Messenger, KakaoTalk, and others.

Integrated conversational AI, compatibility with third-party bots, and large language models from prominent providers, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.

A fully unified conversational intelligence platform for both voice and digital interactions to consolidate all customer sentiment and agent performance data from any voice or digital provider.

Availability of enterprise-grade generative AI features, including conversation summarization, agent support tools, specialized AI agents for routing and data gathering, and LLM-driven insights from the omnichannel intelligence suite.