LivePerson Launches GenAI Capabilities

LivePerson, a customer conversation solutions provider, has launched several artificial intelligence tools to increase agent productivity and measure the ROI of AI-powered customer conversations.
Ranging from a new agent command center unifying voice and messaging to enhanced analytics dashboards that unlock the full potential of conversation data.
LivePerson's new AI tools include the following:
- Agent Workspace for Voice, which lets companies bring their voice providers into LivePerson's Agent Workspace so agents can take calls directly in the workspace.
- Generative AI Copilot, including large language model-powered suggestions, rewrites, summaries, and translations.
- New Copilot analytics for reporting on genAI agent tools.
- New Omnichannel analytics to turn both speech- and text-based conversations into rich, actionable data for analyzing customer journeys and coaching agents.