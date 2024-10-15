LivePerson Launches GenAI Capabilities

LivePerson, a customer conversation solutions provider, has launched several artificial intelligence tools to increase agent productivity and measure the ROI of AI-powered customer conversations.

Ranging from a new agent command center unifying voice and messaging to enhanced analytics dashboards that unlock the full potential of conversation data.

LivePerson's new AI tools include the following:

  • Agent Workspace for Voice, which lets companies bring their voice providers into LivePerson's Agent Workspace so agents can take calls directly in the workspace.
  • Generative AI Copilot, including large language model-powered suggestions, rewrites, summaries, and translations.
  • New Copilot analytics for reporting on genAI agent tools.
  • New Omnichannel analytics to turn both speech- and text-based conversations into rich, actionable data for analyzing customer journeys and coaching agents.

