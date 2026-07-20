Level AI Launches Latitude, a Suite of 7 AI Models

Level AI, providers of a customer experience platform, has launched Latitude, a family of seven artificial intelligence models trained for transcription, redaction, summarization, intent detection, inferred customer satisfaction, quality assurance, and voice of customer.

Latitude targets three problems: quality reviews that cover a fraction of interactions, customer data leaving the enterprise for external endpoints, and systems that don't improve until someone else ships a new model. It is trained on more than 4 trillion tokens of customer service data and runs on Level AI's own infrastructure. It scores every customer interaction, keeps sensitive data inside a controlled environment, and gets sharper with every correction.

Latitude's redaction model strips sensitive data before it reaches any downstream system, and its quality assurance model scores 100 percent of interactions.

"Most AI vendors route every task, from transcribing a call to scoring a compliance disclosure, through the same general-purpose model," said Ashish Nagar, co-founder and CEO of Level AI, in a statement. "We built each model to do one job well, running on infrastructure we own end to end, so customer data never leaves our environment."

The seven models are as follows:

Transcription: Automatic speech recognition built for contact center audio, including accented and noisy call conditions.

Redaction: Dual-layer redaction across transcript and audio, removing sensitive data before it reaches any downstream model.

Summarization: Turns every conversation into structured, actionable intelligence.

Intent Detection: Natural language understanding that replaces manually maintained keyword libraries.

Natural language understanding that replaces manually maintained keyword libraries. Inferred CSAT: Predicts customer satisfaction from the conversation itself, without post-call surveys.

Quality Assurance: Generative AI-powered scoring applied to every interaction, not a sampled 1 percent to 2 percent.

Voice of Customer: Daily classification of every contact into a three-level hierarchy of customer issues and themes.

In internal testing across customer experience tasks, Latitude models delivered accuracy on par with frontier models at up to 50 times lower cost to serve, up to 3.5 times higher throughput, and four times lower latency.

Because Level AI controls the full stack, from hardware allocation through the model layer to the workflow application, corrections made by QA leads and supervisors feed directly back into the models. The system improves through daily use.