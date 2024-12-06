Kustomer Launches Tasks and Skills-Based Routing

Kustomer, a customer service solutions provider, has launched Tasks and Skills-Based Routing, enabling teams to handle internal tasks and match customers with the agents best suited to meet their specific needs.

Kustomer Tasks enables teams to organize, assign, and collaborate on internal work directly within the Kustomer platform. With Tasks, agents can manage work that requires input from other teams, like billing or claims, without leaving the dashboard. Tasks works alongside Kustomer's artificial intelligence-powered agents to automate and assign tasks.

Tasks supports flexible, customizable workflows. Its features include the following:

Seamless Assignments, to assign tasks to specific users or teams.

Real-Time Collaboration, to use comments and @-mentions to enhance internal communication.

Task Tracking and Reminders, to set due dates and track progress.

AI-Driven Task Management, to automate task creation based on customer interactions, routing tasks to the right team members.

"At Kustomer, we understand that delivering great customer service starts with efficient internal workflows," said Brad Birnbaum, co-founder and CEO of Kustomer, in a statement. "With Tasks, our customers can streamline operations and keep teams focused on resolving customer issues, all within one platform."

Kustomer's Skills-Based Routing (SBR) feature matches customer inquiries with agents who have the right expertise, whether it's a language requirement, product knowledge, or a specific certification. It adapts to team growth.