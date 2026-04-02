Kustomer Launches Kustomer AI - Signals

Kustomer, a customer experience platform provider, today unveiled Kustomer AI - Signals, which surfaces real-time customer context, sentiment, and escalation risk directly to reps and managers before they engage.

Available natively in the Kustomer platform and on Zendesk, Signals extends Kustomer's platform to deliver proactive, real-time customer intelligence to support human reps the moment a conversation begins. It analyzes customer behavior, conversation history, and sentiment to surface what matters most before reps ever type responses, turning raw data into immediate, actionable context.

"CX teams don't need more data, they need the right context at the right moment," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and co-founder of Kustomer, in a statement. "Kustomer AI - Signals turns intelligence into action directly inside the workflow, so teams can respond faster and more effectively."

As a conversation opens, Signals evaluates the customer's full history, recent interactions, purchase behavior, and sentiment, then surfaces a prioritized, plain-language summary of what matters most. Customer frustration, escalation risk, repeat issues, and relevant context appear immediately.

Key capabilities of Kustomer AI - Signals include the following:

Real-time sentiment analysis;

Escalation risk:

Unified customer context summary: Surfaces purchase history, customer value, recent interactions, and open issues in a prioritized view.

Repeat issue detection: Identifies when a customer is contacting support about the same issue for the second or third time.

Seamless handoff intelligence: Provides incoming reps and managers with the same context during transfers and escalations.

With Kustomer AI - Signals, CX leaders can do the following:

Reduce handle time by eliminating the manual context-gathering that slows reps down before every response.

Intervene on escalations earlier by giving managers visibility into at-risk conversations before they fully escalate.

Improve coaching quality by identifying specific rep-customer interactions where real-time context was available but outcomes fell short.

Deliver more personal service by equipping reps with customer history and sentiment context that enables genuine rapport from the first message.

Unify escalation context by ensuring every manager and rep who handles a conversation starts with the same complete picture.