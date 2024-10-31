Kustomer Launches Customer Service Platform with AI Agents

Kustomer has launched a customer service solution with AI Agents natively integrated throughout the platform.

Kustomer's platform introduces a suite of SMART AI Agents, built to enhance every aspect of customer service by automating routine tasks and delivering highly personalized solutions. The platform includes the following:

AI Agents for Customers, to provide 24/7 instant, human-like support.

AI Agents for Reps, to assist agents with faster, more effective solutions.

AI Agents for Leaders, offering real-time performance insights to optimize operations.

These AI Agents, powered by Kustomer's proprietary KIQ technology built on the latest large language models, work autonomously and seamlessly alongside human agents across all channels. AI Agent Studio enables businesses to customize AI Agents by tailoring their tasks, language, tone, and access to knowledge bases, tools, and channels.

"This launch is a game-changer for the industry," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and co-founder of Kustomer, in a statement. "For almost 10 years, we've been committed to reimagining customer service, and with the introduction of our AI-native platform, we're making customer service intelligent, proactive and effortless. By integrating AI at every level of the platform and eliminating outdated pricing structures, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to deliver standout service while keeping costs transparent and predictable."

Kustomer also introduced Kustomer AI Voice, a native, AI-powered voice channel, enabling true conversational AI for voice support, going far beyond text-to-speech. With Kustomer AI Voice, businesses can leverage AI to instantly scale voice interactions with seamless transitions between AI and human agents.