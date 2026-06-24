Krisp Launches Voice Security and Speech Analytics

Krisp, avoice artificial intelligence company, has added Voice Security and Speech Analytics, which give contact centers full-spectrum governance of the voice channel with the security to protect every interaction in real time and the intelligence to know what is happening on every call.

Voice Security includes the following three capabilities, each covering a distinct threat vector:

Deepfake Detection analyzes inbound caller audio in real time and alerts agents when a synthetic or cloned voice is detected, before any account access, transaction, or credential reset takes place.

Fraud Detection monitors the live call transcript for behavioral and linguistic signals of social engineering and delivers advisory alerts to agents while there is still time to act.

Agent Voice Verification continuously confirms that the person on each agent call matches the enrolled agent's voice profile, detecting unauthorized substitution in remote and distributed operations.

All three run within Krisp's Call Center AI platform, working across any cloud contact center platform.

Speech Analytics automatically analyzes every call as soon as it ends. Conversations are scored against each organization's own quality standards, flagged for potential compliance violations, summarized, and categorized. Violations surface post-call across every conversation, not weeks later in a scheduled audit. Supervisors get agent and team-level performance data across every call. And call dispositions are generated automatically from the transcript.