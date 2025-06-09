Krisp Launches Voice Productivity Platform for Contact Centers

Krisp, a voice technology provider, today launched its real-time Voice AI Platform for call centers with AI Noise Cancellation, AI Accent Conversion, AI Live Interpreter for speech-to-speech translation, and AI Agent Assist tools in one seamless solution.

The platform also provides access to Krisp's noise cancellation engine and voice isolation while backed by enterprise-grade security, privacy, and scalability. Platform users will also gain access to Krisp's latest AI Accent Conversion updates, which now support five Latin American English accents that represent approximately 85 percent of Spanish speakers across the major dialect groups in Latin America, including Mexican and Central American, Caribbean Spanish, and Andean Spanish/Neutral Standard Spanish.

The new Voice AI Platform provides access to the following features with recent updates:

AI Accent Conversion v3.5:Support for three accent packs, including Latin American English, Indian English, and Filipino English.

AI Live Interpreter Bidirectional speech-to-speech translation for more than 80 languages, with real-time bi-lingual transcription shown to the agent.

AI Agent Assist: Full call lifecycle, AI-powered Knowledge Chat with answers based on call context and centralized knowledge base for agents, and after-call summaries with follow-up actions, call statistics, and performance feedback.

AI Noise Cancellation: Bidirectional background voice and noise cancellation on both sides of the call.