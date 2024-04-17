Kore.ai Unveils XO Platform V11.0

Kore.ai, a provider of conversational and generative artificial intelligence platform technology, today released the Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform Version 11.0 with new automation capabilities that help drive business interactions across a range of use cases, including customer, agent and search experiences.
"This next wave of innovation reinforces how Kore.ai is leading the way with generative AI," said Kore.ai Founder and CEO Raj Koneru in a statement. "We have reimagined what it takes for our platform users to bring new AI-automated solutions to market faster and deliver value with speed, accuracy, and cost. XO V11.0 will take the complexities and time out of building and managing AI and focus on putting it to work to drive value at scale."
Kore.ai brings the following capabilities through this release:
- A unified experience with& a single interface across all Kore.ai integrated products, including Automation AI, Contact Center AI, Search AI, and Agent AI, using an app switcher.
- Multi-LLM generative AI that lets users orchestrate with multiple large language models, including Kore.ai's XO GPT, all protected by guardrails for enhanced security and performance.
- XO GPT Models that enable more human-like conversations through paraphrasing, summarization, and understanding true user intents. These lighter, faster, and less expensive models have been fine-tuned for customer experience conversational use cases.
- Advanced retrieval augmented generation (RAG)for relevant content discovery using company assets, custom extraction strategies, enhanced data management, and tailored chunking options. Users can create prompts and business rules for specific use cases.
- Outbound campaigns with automated proactive voice outreach to customers using an agentless dialer for messages, collections, and reminders.
- Agent assistance for human agents with real-time coaching through guided instructions and playbooks.