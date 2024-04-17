Kore.ai Unveils XO Platform V11.0

Kore.ai, a provider of conversational and generative artificial intelligence platform technology, today released the Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform Version 11.0 with new automation capabilities that help drive business interactions across a range of use cases, including customer, agent and search experiences.

"This next wave of innovation reinforces how Kore.ai is leading the way with generative AI," said Kore.ai Founder and CEO Raj Koneru in a statement. "We have reimagined what it takes for our platform users to bring new AI-automated solutions to market faster and deliver value with speed, accuracy, and cost. XO V11.0 will take the complexities and time out of building and managing AI and focus on putting it to work to drive value at scale."

Kore.ai brings the following capabilities through this release: