Kore.ai Launches XO Express

Kore.ai, a conversational and generative artificial intelligence technology provider, has launched Express for its XO (Experience Optimization) Platform to help non-technical users in smaller businesses to create AI chatbots and deploy a contact center through XO Contact Center AI.
Business users can leverage XO Express AI Automation to deploy AI chatbots for any function across their customer lifecycle, including marketing, sales, support, and others. XO Express serves as a single conversational platform operating across multiple systems of record, while XO Contact Center& AI Express helps companies build a contact center to better manage inbound voice calls and web chat. It also elevates the voice experience through its proprietary voice gateway.
"As an established enterprise tech market leader, Kore.ai is excited to bring advanced AI technology closer to smaller businesses and organizations," said Kore.ai Founder and CEO Raj Koneru in a statement. "ChatGPT and genAI have shown the art of the possible and created excitement everywhere. XO Express turns the experience of building an AI chatbot into an intuitive and fun-filled one, free of jargon. You don't need to be an expert or understand the intricacies of conversational AI. Anyone with a business idea can access the XO platform to build AI chatbots and create an affordable contact center. It allows smaller businesses the freedom to explore, innovate, and scale amid technological changes and rising customer expectations cost-effectively."