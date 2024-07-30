Kore.ai Launches XO Express

Kore.ai, a conversational and generative artificial intelligence technology provider, has launched Express for its XO (Experience Optimization) Platform to help non-technical users in smaller businesses to create AI chatbots and deploy a contact center through XO Contact Center AI.

Business users can leverage XO Express AI Automation to deploy AI chatbots for any function across their customer lifecycle, including marketing, sales, support, and others. XO Express serves as a single conversational platform operating across multiple systems of record, while XO Contact Center& AI Express helps companies build a contact center to better manage inbound voice calls and web chat. It also elevates the voice experience through its proprietary voice gateway.