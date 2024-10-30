Klearcom to Deliver IVR Testing in 100 Countries

Klearcom, a provider of telecommunication testing solutions, has become the first company to provide in-country number and interactive voice response testing across more than 100 countries without port limitations and through a unified platform.

Klearcom's solution allows businesses to conduct IVR testing using both fixed line and GSM networks to proactively identify and resolve market-specific issues, minimizing downtime and enhancing customer satisfaction.

"By offering this level of localized testing, Klearcom ensures that companies can monitor, diagnose, and optimize their contact center infrastructure in real-time, from anywhere in the world," said Mark Rohan, chief operations officer of Klearcom, in a statement. "This gives businesses the confidence that their telecom systems are operating with precision, enhancing customer service across the globe."

With Klearcom's expanded network of more than 330 local carriers worldwide, businesses can now perform more precise, localized tests. This enhanced capability allows companies to detect and resolve issues unique to specific markets by identifying problems before they impact end-users to prevent service disruptions, maintain consistent telecom performance, and optimize operations on a global scale.