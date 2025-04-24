Klearcom Launches Verify+

Klearcom, a provider of contact center testing solutions, today launched Verify+, the latest version of its interactive voice response and phone systems testing solution.

An enhanced version of Klearcom's Verify product, Verify+ enables businesses to test and improve their customer service phone and IVR systems before going live. It does this by allowing companies to simulate real customer calls, test call paths, and verify audio quality and sound clarity. It also helps users create reusable templates and a visual tree-view model to support sequential testing.

Verify+ also offers audio scoring and a real-time monitoring feature, outbound testing capabilities. It supports more than 100 languages and dialects and also delivers transcript analysis and audio scoring. Furthermore, it facilitates alternate transcripts for out-of-hours or holiday periods, with automated IVR message and smart scheduling features.