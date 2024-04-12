Khoros Launches Customer Care Cloud

Khoros, a provider of digital customer engagement software, has launched the Khoros Customer Care Cloud, which unites bots, self-service knowledge, and agent support into one conversational customer experience harnessing generative artificial intelligence and automation to bring the best answers and information to customers.

Khoros Customer Care Cloud also enables companies to unleash high-value data from every customer interaction into a safe, self-learning system.

By coupling genAI with real-world conversation data, an orchestration framework, and omnichannel engagement tools, Khoros unlocks self-service automated care that scales.