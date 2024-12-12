Jovee Launches Jovee AI, a GenAI Virtual Assistant

Jovee today introduced Jovee AI, an artificial intelligence assistant to streamline contact center operations by understanding, empathizing, and engaging with customers in real time across multiple communication channels.

Jovee is uniquely tailored to the telecom industry, blending natural language processing and generative AI with little or no latency in speech and the ability to conduct calls in both English and Spanish, with more languages to come. It enables human agents to oversee more than 1,000 calls while the virtual assistant can take on 85 percent of the customer interaction. If a call requires a human, Jovee has a human-in-the-loop feature.