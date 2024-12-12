Jovee Launches Jovee AI, a GenAI Virtual Assistant

Jovee today introduced Jovee AI, an artificial intelligence assistant to streamline contact center operations by understanding, empathizing, and engaging with customers in real time across multiple communication channels.
Jovee is uniquely tailored to the telecom industry, blending natural language processing and generative AI with little or no latency in speech and the ability to conduct calls in both English and Spanish, with more languages to come. It enables human agents to oversee more than 1,000 calls while the virtual assistant can take on 85 percent of the customer interaction. If a call requires a human, Jovee has a human-in-the-loop feature.
"Jovee is not just another chatbot; it's a fully integrated AI solution built to tackle the telecom and customer service industry's biggest challenges head-on," said Titus Jumper, founder and CEO of Jovee, in a statement. "The uniqueness of Jovee lies in its flexibility and intelligence. Powered by generative AI, Jovee continuously learns from each interaction, adapting to customer needs in real time. This means it can handle everything from basic queries to complex sales discussions, freeing up human agents to focus on high-value tasks.
"For telecom companies with massive customer bases, this means faster response times, reduced operational costs, and a more scalable approach to customer engagement," Jumper continued. "And for consumers, it means the era of being on hold is coming to an end.