Intradiem Partners with Five9

Intradiem has partnered with Five9, bringing its real-time contact center automation technology to Five9's cloud-based Intelligent CX platform.

"We're thrilled with this opportunity to combine Intradiem's contact center automation technology with Five9's cloud-native CX platform," said Jennifer Lee, Intradiem's president and co-CEO, in a statement. "The combined power of our innovative solutions will enable contact centers to deliver great customer experiences by resolving their issues more efficiently and with the human touch that customers crave."