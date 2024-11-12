Intradiem Partners with Five9

Intradiem has partnered with Five9, bringing its real-time contact center automation technology to Five9's cloud-based Intelligent CX platform.

"We're thrilled with this opportunity to combine Intradiem's contact center automation technology with Five9's cloud-native CX platform," said Jennifer Lee, Intradiem's president and co-CEO, in a statement. "The combined power of our innovative solutions will enable contact centers to deliver great customer experiences by resolving their issues more efficiently and with the human touch that customers crave."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library