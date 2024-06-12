Intermedia Launches Archiving for Contact Center

Intermedia Cloud Communications has launched Intermedia Archiving for Contact Center, its omnichannel (phone, email, chat, SMS, and WhatsApp) cloud contact center solution.

Intermedia Archiving for Contact Center is an archiving solution for both unified communications and contact center (CC). Intermedia Archiving for Unite, Intermedia's all-in-one cloud unified communications platform, was released last year.

Intermedia Archiving for Contact Center provides historical access to contact center omnichannel communications, automatically preserving call recordings, chats, SMS, voicemails, email, screen recordings, transcriptions, sentiment data, and more. It retrieves these communications from across different channels thanks to a contextual search engine. To help ensure security, data within the Archiving service is encrypted in transit and at rest, access management is governed by role-based access control, and businesses can choose the data retention period, with options up to 10 years.