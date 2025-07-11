Intermedia Debuts AI Supervisor Assist

Intermedia Cloud Communications, a provider of cloud communications, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions, has launched AI Supervisor Assist to help contact center leaders act in real time, while calls are still in progress.

Powered by Intermedia SPARK AI, AI Supervisor Assist delivers live customer sentiment analysis, real-time summaries, key topic detection with emotional tone, and instant transcripts to intervene during customer interactions.

AI Supervisor Assist is part of the Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center, a fully integrated, omnichannel solution combining voice, chat, email, SMS, and analytics.

"Supervisors have always been responsible for maintaining service quality, but traditional tools keep them a step behind, only allowing them to act after the customer experience has already suffered," said Irina Shamkova, chief product officer of Intermedia, in a statement. "AI Supervisor Assist prevents this by providing actionable insights in real-time. This advancement merges supervisor duties, addressing in-progress calls and assessing post-call interactions, enhancing overall customer satisfaction and optimizing contact center operations. With this immediate visibility and upcoming AI-driven evaluations, we're replacing random sampling with comprehensive, data-driven decision-making."

From Intermedia's real-time management dashboard, supervisors gain a unified view of customer sentiment and key operational metrics like wait times and service levels. One-click AI summaries surface call topics and tone, while live transcripts with sentiment indicators provide added context. Supervisors can take immediate action, listening in, whispering feedback, joining the call, or sending discreet messages through Unite Chat without disrupting the interaction.

AI Supervisor Assist works alongside AI Agent Evaluator to support both real-time coaching and post-call evaluation. Calls are flagged for review based on defined keywords or patterns, and supervisors receive structured insights, including talk ratios, sentiment trends, and performance cues.