Intercom Releases Fin 2 AI Agent

Intercom today launched Fin 2, the latest version of its artificial intelligence agent for customer service.

The first iteration of Fin, released in March 2023, has already handled 14 million customer support requests, saved 1.2 million hours for support teams, and resolved 50 percent of customer requests on average.

Fin 2's new abilities include the following:

Knowledge: Fin has complete, up-to-date knowledge of all products and company processes. It can learn everything about products by connecting to various sources, such as internal content, external websites, PDFs, or databases, and users can control, update, and maintain all of the content Fin learns from one centralized location.

Behavior: Fin speaks in companies' tone of voice and follows company guidelines, policies, and procedures. It handles 45 languages and can automatically translate content and reply in the customer's language without localized support content.

Actions: Fin can access information from company data sources and systems to personalize its service for customers across support channels.

Al-generated insights into quality and performance across the entire support organization.

Through a new feature called AI Category Detection, Fin automatically categorizes conversations into topics, including things like sentiment. And with a visual automation builder Workflows, users can control how Fin handles questions based on those detected categories or certain types of questions. Users can also create a range of rules for how Fin shows up for customers based on attributes such as segment, channel, or region.

Fin 2 is also omnichannel, working across chat, email, WhatsApp, and more. By connecting it to internal or external data sources, such as Stripe, Shopify, or Statuspage, Fin 2 can help resolve more questions, in more ways, in more places.

Users can also build their own connections, configure the level of access given to Fin, and then use natural language to give Fin guidance and instructions on when to use this connection to take actions for customers. Fin can write back to any system, updating customer records along the way.

Intercom also developed new AI-powered analysis to track customer satisfaction across 100 percent of both human and AI interactions; a new AI-powered Conversation Quality report that surfaces areas of lower performance to help users decide where to invest in better content or better training; a new Holistic Overview Report that unifies all customer conversations, whether handled by an AI agent or a human, into one view; and a new feature called Controlled Rollout that lets users try Fin in different channels, with different segments of customers, in different regions, and so on.