IntelePeer’s SmartAgent and SmartOffice Now in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

IntelePeer has made its SmartAgent and SmartOffice solutions available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store for applications and services for use on the Azure cloud platform.
The listings follow IntelePeer's integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.
SmartAgent's virtual AI agents automate customer interactions, enabling for greater self-serve opportunities across channels. The platform provides 24/7 intelligent call and message handling, delivers personalized self-service capabilities, and can hand a call off to a live representative with customer collected background, call summary, and next-best steps for first call resolution.
SmartOffice enables regional offices to leverage AI and analytics for automation to contain inbound customer interactions and escalate and route calls to additional departments and knowledge workers throughout the organization while providing relevant details and a suggested course of action to the knowledge worker.
"By offering IntelePeer solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we're providing new and existing customers with easy access to our innovative communications solutions," said IntelePeer CEO, Frank Fawzi in a statement. "Our largest customers are achieving automation rates of more than 80 percent for voice calls, which was unheard of before genAI became widely available. Our AI agents are highly accurate while providing a personalized interaction in a human-like manner, which ultimately drives customer success."
"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manager of the Microsoft Azure Platform, in a statement. "We're happy to welcome IntelePeer's solutions to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."