IntelePeer’s SmartAgent and SmartOffice Now in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

IntelePeer has made its SmartAgent and SmartOffice solutions available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store for applications and services for use on the Azure cloud platform.

The listings follow IntelePeer's integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

SmartAgent's virtual AI agents automate customer interactions, enabling for greater self-serve opportunities across channels. The platform provides 24/7 intelligent call and message handling, delivers personalized self-service capabilities, and can hand a call off to a live representative with customer collected background, call summary, and next-best steps for first call resolution.

SmartOffice enables regional offices to leverage AI and analytics for automation to contain inbound customer interactions and escalate and route calls to additional departments and knowledge workers throughout the organization while providing relevant details and a suggested course of action to the knowledge worker.