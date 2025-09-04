IntelePeer Partners with Waterfield Tech

IntelePeer, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, is partnering with Waterfield Tech, a customer-experience engineering firm.

By integrating IntelePeer's agentic AI platform into Waterfield Tech's portfolio, the companies will help clients modernize customer interactions, regardless of whether their contact-center infrastructure is on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid.

"By fusing Waterfield Tech's deep CX engineering expertise with IntelePeer's agent-centric AI, we're giving enterprises a fast track to measurable outcomes: more than 40 percent deflection of repetitive calls, double-digit revenue lift from proactive outreach, and rollouts that take weeks, not quarters," said Evan Jones, chief customer officer of Waterfield Tech, in a statement. "This is progress without disruption. Customers keep the platforms they trust while gaining the next generation of intelligent automation."

"Waterfield Tech has spent decades optimizing complex contact centers. Pairing that expertise with our AI platform, which already processes over 1 billion automated interactions a year, lets enterprises adopt powerful automation at their own pace while maximizing existing investments," Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer, added in a statement.