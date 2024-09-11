IntelePeer Partners with Pindrop

IntelePeer, a communications automation provider, has partnered with Pindrop, a voice authentication and security solutions provider, to make Pindrop Passport and Pindrop Protect available via IntelePeer's solutions.
With the Pindrop integration, contact centers receive the intelligence to authenticate callers. They can increase the types and complexity of interactions that can be automated while also helping protect against fraud in the contact center.
Pindrop analyzes inbound callers' voices, devices, behaviors, networks, and risk patterns for authentication. Pindrop Passport is a multi-factor solution that passively authenticates callers as they naturally engage with a call center. Pindrop Protect provides insights on each call, assessing risk based on factors that fraudsters can't control.
"IntelePeer is steadfast in its commitment to provide customers with products and services that enhance automation capabilities and are secure and trustworthy," said IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi, in a statement. "One of the hardest parts of operating a contact center is the validation of a caller's identity, which is critical for executing more sensitive transactions. This is just as much of a challenge with self-serve automation using AI agents. Pindrop's caller authentication capabilities allow businesses to provide more meaningful self-serve opportunities to customers, from checking account balances, to transferring funds, making payments, and placing orders. In addition, we're also delivering more intricate use cases that can be handled via automation, which is a testament to our long-term vision of reinventing the contact center through customer self-service automation."
"IntelePeer is leading the communications automation market, and we're excited to partner with them," said Pindrop CEO Vijay Balasubramaniyan in a statement. "We have a long-standing, mutually beneficial partnership with IntelePeer, and this is a natural evolution to our relationship. This partnership will enable our customers to quickly authenticate calls and deliver a better customer experience all while protecting their contact centers from fraud."