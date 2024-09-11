IntelePeer Partners with Pindrop

IntelePeer, a communications automation provider, has partnered with Pindrop, a voice authentication and security solutions provider, to make Pindrop Passport and Pindrop Protect available via IntelePeer's solutions.

With the Pindrop integration, contact centers receive the intelligence to authenticate callers. They can increase the types and complexity of interactions that can be automated while also helping protect against fraud in the contact center.

Pindrop analyzes inbound callers' voices, devices, behaviors, networks, and risk patterns for authentication. Pindrop Passport is a multi-factor solution that passively authenticates callers as they naturally engage with a call center. Pindrop Protect provides insights on each call, assessing risk based on factors that fraudsters can't control.