IntelePeer Launches SmartAgent Agentic AI for Dental

IntelePeer, a conversational artificial intelligence provider, has launched SmartAgent for Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), an agentic AI automation solution.

Enhancements to SmartAgent include a suite of templatized agentic modules for the dental industry to support high-value workflows like appointment scheduling, reminders, billing inquiries, wait list management, and more.

"Working with dental organizations for years now, with our dental business growing threefold over the past year alone, SmartAgent for DSOs is a culmination of our deep expertise in the space," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer, in a statement. "We've taken everything we've learned about the industry to create a solution that's fast to deploy, easy to customize, and tailored to the workflows that matter most. The solution is a practical and powerful way to scale without losing the personal touch and a game-changer for those practices looking to grow without compromising service quality."

SmartAgent for DSOs integrates with leading telephony, cloud contact center, and practice management systems. The product also features SmartAnalytics for real-time, end-to-end visibility into every patient interaction, across both AI agents and live representatives, while continuously tracking key performance indicators and ensuring compliance.

Key features of SmartAgent for DSOs include the following:

24/7 AI Voice & Digital Agents that automate inbound and outbound patient interactions across voice, SMS, and chat.

Revenue Optimization to reduce no-shows, improve recall rates, accelerate collections, and fill last-minute cancellations with proactive outreach.

SmartAnalytics for real-time insights and custom KPI tracking into operational performance and patient experience.

Pre-built modules, integrations, templatized use cases and managed services.

"Using agentic AI to accelerate time-to-value, we designed SmartAgent specifically for the unique needs of DSOs. It's not just about automation; it's about intelligent, human-like engagement that builds loyalty, boosts patient lifetime value, improves business outcomes, and delivers measurable ROI from day one," Fawzi said.