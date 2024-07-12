IntelePeer Introduces SmartCommunicator for Microsoft Teams

IntelePeer, a communications automation platform provider, has introduced SmartCommunicator for Microsoft Teams, bringing customer-specific artificial intelligence and automation to front-office and other enterprise workers communicating and collaborating within the Teams environment.

A new module available with the company's SmartOffice and SmartWorker solutions, SmartCommunicator delivers IntelePeer's platform to Teams users and allows for intelligent presence and skill-based routing for any incoming customer interaction, including text, email, and voice communications using individual or shared inboxes. SmartCommunicator is available through the Microsoft Teams Marketplace.

"Approximately 40 percent of the workforce is either remote or hybrid, creating immense challenges for today's businesses, especially when it comes to information and knowledge sharing," said IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi in a statement. "SmartCommunicator automates communications among employees and customers while capturing and acting upon time-sensitive customer insights across enterprise, retail, and remote locations. With real-time analytics, we're bringing contact center capabilities to business users while giving central visibility and tracking into each customer interaction. SmartCommunicator is another element to deliver on IntelePeer's long-term vision of reinventing the contact center through customer self-service automation while giving high-value interactions direct access to experts within the business."

SmartCommunicator delivers a seamless, automated experience and provides a centralized place for gathering information from disparate business systems, integrating with Outlook, CRM, enterprise and vertical SaaS applications. Other features include the following: