IntelePeer Introduces SmartAnalytics

IntelePeer, an end-to-end conversational artificial intelligence platform provider, today launched SmartAnalytics, a comprehensive suite of reporting and insight tools that captures every customer interaction with AI agents and live representatives.

Available to all SmartAgent and SmartOffice customers, SmartAnalytics features an Interaction Explorer to search and track trends from customer communications, a self-service business intelligence functionality to custom tailor analysis to meet business needs, and real-time data insights that can be exported across the business.

"In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, data and analytics have become the cornerstone of strategic decision-making that creates a competitive advantage," said IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi in a statement. "Companies that effectively harness the power of their data are not just making informed choices, they're revolutionizing their operations, customer experiences, and bottom lines. Analytics requires a complete data set across the entire communications path that only Intelepeer can deliver. With SmartAnalytics' ability to provide real-time data, our customers can quickly uncover hidden patterns, predict market trends, and personalize customer interactions at scale. Coupled with our ability to record and transcribe calls into a data lake, businesses now have a holistic and meaningful view into their customer interactions."

Key features of IntelePeer's SmartAnalytics include the following:

Performance Assessment Dashboard that highlights key metrics, such as call containment rates, transfer rates, and interaction durations, providing a comprehensive overview and granular insights into specific customer interactions for the optimization of conversational workflows and AI agent responses.

Advanced interaction analysis with Interaction Explorer, which leverages IntelePeer's end-to-end voice path to record and transcribe entire conversations, whether handled by AI agents, live agents, or a combination of both. Users can filter, view, and analyze interactions using metadata and can search call transcripts for specific words and phrases.

Near real-time monitoring, providing visibility into key performance indicators and business insights. The platform's self-service feature allows users to create and customize dashboards, facilitating deeper, tailored analyses of data to meet specific business needs.

Seamless integration and data sharing into existing business intelligence systems for comprehensive cross-functional analysis. SmartAnalytics also supports integration with Snowflake Share and Snowflake Reader Account.

Powering SmartAnalytics is an ecosystem that includes the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, which serves as the foundation for connecting the technologies IntelePeer offers. The Snowflake AI Data Cloud further strengthens IntelePeer's ability to provide a unique view into user activity, gives customers a deeper understanding of the user experience, and provides the ability to uncover more meaningful insights.