Insightful Launches Quality Management Solution for Contact Centers

Insightful.io, a provider of workforce analytics and remote work software, has launched a quality management (QM) module for contact centers with the potential for up to 99 percent coverage.

Insightful's QM solution correlates agent app and website usage with customer conversations. Users can share key video/audio moments for coaching or training, smart call prioritization, and background activities tracking. Other features include customizable scorecards to calculate Internal Quality Scores (IQS), a centralized evaluation page for performance monitoring, and individual segment pages that combine call recordings with full on-screen activity tracking.