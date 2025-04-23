Insightful Launches Quality Management Solution for Contact Centers

Insightful.io, a provider of workforce analytics and remote work software, has launched a quality management (QM) module for contact centers with the potential for up to 99 percent coverage.
Insightful's QM solution correlates agent app and website usage with customer conversations. Users can share key video/audio moments for coaching or training, smart call prioritization, and background activities tracking. Other features include customizable scorecards to calculate Internal Quality Scores (IQS), a centralized evaluation page for performance monitoring, and individual segment pages that combine call recordings with full on-screen activity tracking.
"It's absurd that up until now quality management coverage of around 3 percent has been the norm simply because there was no better way," Insightful CEO Ivan Petrovic said in a statement. "With this new release, our aim is to transform how QM is done, raising the bar for contact center operators and making work easier and more rewarding for agents, too. Managers can now assess agent performance with unparalleled context, seeing not just what was said, but what actions agents took during the call."