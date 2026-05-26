Hyro Partners with Five9

Hyro, providers of an artificial intelligence agent platform for healthcare, partnered with Five9 and integrated the Hyro specialized, healthcare-native AI agents with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, empowering health systems to automate complex patient interactions at scale.
As an accredited independent software vendor partner in Five9's AI Agent Connect program, Hyro allows health systems to plug agentic AI capabilities directly into their infrastructure to handle clinical and operational workflows, such as prescription management, triage, and scheduling.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Five9 as an accredited ISV partner in their AI Agent Connect program," said Gili Lichtman Kurtz, vice president of partnerships at Hyro, in a statement. "Our mutual healthcare customers will benefit from a seamless integration that marries Five9's robust contact center solutions with Hyro's deep healthcare expertise. Hyro delivers the fastest time to value in the industry, deploying complex voice solutions in under 100 days on average—and through partnerships like Five9, we're able to accelerate even further. Through this unprecedented implementation speed, health systems can reduce standard two-week integration deployments to as little as a single, one-hour meeting, going live and seeing value almost immediately."
"At Five9, our goal is to empower organizations with the most intelligent CX solutions available, and AI Agent Connect allows for just that," said Jess Shea, senior partner manager at Five9, in a statement. "As our first healthcare-specific accredited vendor, Hyro brings immense specialized value to our mutual clients. Health systems no longer have to compromise between a robust contact center platform and vertical-specific agentic AI. This partnership makes it incredibly simple and fast for healthcare organizations to plug in an AI agent built specifically for their needs."