Hyro Partners with Five9

Hyro, providers of an artificial intelligence agent platform for healthcare, partnered with Five9 and integrated the Hyro specialized, healthcare-native AI agents with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, empowering health systems to automate complex patient interactions at scale.

As an accredited independent software vendor partner in Five9's AI Agent Connect program, Hyro allows health systems to plug agentic AI capabilities directly into their infrastructure to handle clinical and operational workflows, such as prescription management, triage, and scheduling.