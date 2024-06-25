Humach Launches mAI Pilot

Customer experience automation solutions provider Humach today launched mAI Pilot, an artificial intelligence platform for digital agents and digital assist technology for live agents.

This conversational intelligence platform is based on natural language understanding of large language models (LLMs) customized for each enterprise. These custom language models (CLMs) ensure that responses to customer questions are highly tuned for relevance based on customer accounts, recent activity, and information specific to the enterprise's domain expertise.

"Humach's ability to deliver an AI solution-in-a-box for call centers sets us apart from generic solutions prevalent today that usually stop at call transcription and analysis," said Tim Houlne, CEO of Humach, in a statement. "Broad generative AI applications that are trained on wide swaths of the internet lack the domain-specific expertise of a single enterprise or the account-specific nuance necessary to address customer inquiries."

mAI Pilot features include the following: