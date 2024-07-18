Helpshift Launches Language AI FAQ Translation Tool

Customer support platform provider Helpshift today launched the Language AI FAQ Translation tool to automatically translate questions that are commonly asked by customers into 74 languages with a single click.
Admins can manually adjust translations to ensure cultural appropriateness and content accuracy. It uses custom-trained engines fine-tuned with brand-specific data,
"With Helpshift's innovative approach to customer support and its continued leadership in AI and technology, this release represents a significant leap forward in delivering exceptional multilingual support experiences," said Eric Vermillion, CEO of Helpshift, in a statement. "The Language AI FAQ Translation is exactly what businesses need to reach global audiences without the hassle of dealing with third-party services or manual translations, resulting in substantial cost savings. As companies continue to expand globally, the demand for streamlined multilingual content management has never been greater, making this launch both timely and impactful.”