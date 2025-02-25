GoTo Launches Generative AI-Powered Quality Management

GoTo, a cloud communications and IT solutions provider, today introduced AI Quality Management, a workforce engagement management (WEM) offering for GoTo Connect Contact Center.
GoTo AI Quality Management uses generative artificial intelligence to simplify agent coaching and training through automated AI-powered reporting and analysis. It automatically evaluates all inbound queue calls within minutes to help contact center managers pinpoint opportunities for improvement, take corrective action, and collaborate with their teams to enhance performance and drive customer satisfaction.
"Traditionally, contact center managers manually review small samples of calls to assess the quality of customer interactions, a time-consuming process that often lacks actionable insights to improve the customer experience," said Damon Covey, general manager of unified communications and collaboration at GoTo, in a statement. "This approach also results in missed opportunities for agent coaching and performance improvement. With AI Quality Management for GoTo Connect Contact Center, businesses can leverage generative AI to transform a once-tedious task into an efficient, automated process, empowering businesses to continuously improve the quality of every customer interaction."