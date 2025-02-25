GoTo Launches Generative AI-Powered Quality Management

GoTo, a cloud communications and IT solutions provider, today introduced AI Quality Management, a workforce engagement management (WEM) offering for GoTo Connect Contact Center.

GoTo AI Quality Management uses generative artificial intelligence to simplify agent coaching and training through automated AI-powered reporting and analysis. It automatically evaluates all inbound queue calls within minutes to help contact center managers pinpoint opportunities for improvement, take corrective action, and collaborate with their teams to enhance performance and drive customer satisfaction.