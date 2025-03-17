GoTo Launches AI Receptionist

GoTo, a provider of cloud communications and IT, today launched GoTo Connect AI Receptionist as part of its GoTo Connect Digital Workforce.

GoTo Connect AI Receptionist is a 24/7 smart assistant that never misses a call and helps automate simple tasks with practical generative artificial intelligence technology.

Acting as a 24/7 digital front desk, AI Receptionist greets callers with friendly and reliable, human-like conversations in more than 10 languages, intelligently routes them to the right destination, and resolves routine inquiries by tapping into knowledge bases and FAQ. It delivers AI-powered follow-ups via email or through CRM tools, even after business hours or when wait times are long during unexpectedly high call volume.

AI Receptionist is ready to go in minutes, with reporting to monitor all interactions. Admins can define clear rules to guide how the AI handles and responds to various interactions. GoTo Connect allows seamless observation of the bot behavior for correction and optimization on the unified platform. It also tailors the voice and personality of the AI Receptionist to reflect the tone of the business.