GoTo Integrates GoTo Connect and Leading CRM Platforms

GoTo, a business communications, IT management, and support solutions provider, has integrated its GoTo Connect platform with many of the leading CRM systems.
GoTo Connect now integrates with Bullhorn, Capsule CRM, ConnectWise, Epic CRM, Freshdesk, Freshsales, HubSpot, LaborEdge, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Pipedrive, Salesforce, ServiceNow, SugarCRM, VinSolutions, Zendesk, Zoho, and Zoho Desk. These integrations with GoTo Connect enable businesses to do the following:
- Simplify workflows, automatically storing call and messaging details directly into the CRM for a comprehensive history of customer interactions.
- Access customer information more quickly during conversations with a view of customer profiles and call interactions.
- Automatically capture and store AI-generated call summaries and full transcriptions directly within the customer's contact record.
"Requiring teams to work across multiple systems and workflows is inconvenient, inefficient, and wastes valuable time that should be spent helping customers. With our new GoTo Connect integrations, we're enhancing how businesses manage their customer relationships," said Olga Lagunova, chief product and technology officer of GoTo, in a statement. "By expanding the depth of our integrations with platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, and many more, we're ensuring that teams have everything they need to collaborate and succeed with their customers. Our robust AI functionalities, including call summaries and call recordings shared directly to CRMs, empower teams to work smarter and more efficiently across their favorite business tools all from within GoTo Connect."