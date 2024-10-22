GoTo Integrates GoTo Connect and Leading CRM Platforms

GoTo, a business communications, IT management, and support solutions provider, has integrated its GoTo Connect platform with many of the leading CRM systems.

GoTo Connect now integrates with Bullhorn, Capsule CRM, ConnectWise, Epic CRM, Freshdesk, Freshsales, HubSpot, LaborEdge, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Pipedrive, Salesforce, ServiceNow, SugarCRM, VinSolutions, Zendesk, Zoho, and Zoho Desk. These integrations with GoTo Connect enable businesses to do the following:

Simplify workflows, automatically storing call and messaging details directly into the CRM for a comprehensive history of customer interactions.

Access customer information more quickly during conversations with a view of customer profiles and call interactions.

Automatically capture and store AI-generated call summaries and full transcriptions directly within the customer's contact record.