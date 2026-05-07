GoTo Adds Features to Grasshopper

GoTo, a cloud communications and IT solutions provider, has added capabilities for Grasshopper, its virtual phone system.

Grasshopper's latest enhancements include the following:

  • The ability to choose between AI receptionists, live human receptionists, or a hybrid approach.
  • Call recording, AI transcripts, and AI-generated summaries in the mobile app.
  • AI sentiment analysis for voicemail and automated call summaries that surface caller tone and key takeaways.
  • Passkey for passwordless access using built-in device authentication, such as fingerprint and Face ID.

"Grasshopper understands that small businesses can’t afford to miss opportunities or details," said Scott Manning, general manager of Grasshopper, in a statement. "With these new capabilities, we're giving entrepreneurs instant visibility into every conversation, smarter ways to prioritize what matters most, and the confidence that every call is handled professionally. Grasshopper brings powerful, AI-driven capabilities together in a way that's simple, practical, and built for the realities of running a small business."

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