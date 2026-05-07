GoTo Adds Features to Grasshopper

GoTo, a cloud communications and IT solutions provider, has added capabilities for Grasshopper, its virtual phone system.

Grasshopper's latest enhancements include the following:

"Grasshopper understands that small businesses can’t afford to miss opportunities or details," said Scott Manning, general manager of Grasshopper, in a statement. "With these new capabilities, we're giving entrepreneurs instant visibility into every conversation, smarter ways to prioritize what matters most, and the confidence that every call is handled professionally. Grasshopper brings powerful, AI-driven capabilities together in a way that's simple, practical, and built for the realities of running a small business."