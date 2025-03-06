Glia Partners with COCC

Glia, a provider of customer interaction technology, is partnering with COCC, a technology provider for financial services firms, to redefine customer interactions within COCC's digital banking platform.
The partnership enables COCC to provide its community bank and credit union clients a frictionless customer experience through unified interactions unlocked by Glia's ChannelLess platform. By leveraging Glia's ChannelLess architecture, COCC's digital banking customers now provide seamless transitions across all interactions without losing context or data. These capabilities empower community financial institutions to personalize customer interactions at scale.
"We are dedicated to delivering the cutting-edge solutions financial institutions demand and deserve in the increasingly crowded competitive landscape. Integrating with the best-in-class Glia platform is a strong example of how we equip our banks and credit unions with the tools they need to thrive," said Dave Frauenhofer, senior vice president and chief product development officer of COCC, in a statement. "By leveraging Glia's unified interaction capabilities, our clients can enhance efficiencies while simultaneously improving the experience for both customers and employees, ultimately helping them grow and compete."
"To compete in the AI era, financial institutions need to deliver the right mix of human and automation across digital and voice customer interactions," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia, in a statement. "Glia's seamless integration with COCC enables their strong network of financial institutions to leverage our unified interaction technology, helping them succeed in today's AI-driven, digital-first world."