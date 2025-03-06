Glia Partners with COCC

Glia, a provider of customer interaction technology, is partnering with COCC, a technology provider for financial services firms, to redefine customer interactions within COCC's digital banking platform.

The partnership enables COCC to provide its community bank and credit union clients a frictionless customer experience through unified interactions unlocked by Glia's ChannelLess platform. By leveraging Glia's ChannelLess architecture, COCC's digital banking customers now provide seamless transitions across all interactions without losing context or data. These capabilities empower community financial institutions to personalize customer interactions at scale.