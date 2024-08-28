Glia Extends Glia Cortex to Glia Call Center

Glia, a provider of interaction management technology for financial institutions, has extended its responsible artificial intelligence solution, Glia Cortex, into Glia Call Center.

Expanding Glia Cortex across digital and voice customer interactions creates a seamless, channel-less experience for consumers no matter how they connect with their banks, credit unions, or insurance companies. Customers can fully resolve their issues with native virtual agents designed specifically for financial institutions, while customer service representatives can save time and effort through automated workflows, including automated dispositioning, wrap-up surveys, interaction notes, transfer summaries, and AI-suggested responses for voice and digital interactions through Agent Assist.

Glia's new ChannelLess features include the following:

Transfer Summary, for automatically summarizing conversation threads during transfers, either from a AI assistants or human agents.

Interaction Wrap-Up, which automates responses to customized surveys that can follow any type of interaction, using a secure and compliant AI model.

Manager AI Support, which helps managers provide more targeted, valuable coaching, using Glia Cortex to extract critical insights from interactions by simply asking questions in natural language.