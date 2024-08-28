Glia Extends Glia Cortex to Glia Call Center

Glia, a provider of interaction management technology for financial institutions, has extended its responsible artificial intelligence solution, Glia Cortex, into Glia Call Center.
Expanding Glia Cortex across digital and voice customer interactions creates a seamless, channel-less experience for consumers no matter how they connect with their banks, credit unions, or insurance companies. Customers can fully resolve their issues with native virtual agents designed specifically for financial institutions, while customer service representatives can save time and effort through automated workflows, including automated dispositioning, wrap-up surveys, interaction notes, transfer summaries, and AI-suggested responses for voice and digital interactions through Agent Assist.
Glia's new ChannelLess features include the following:
- Transfer Summary, for automatically summarizing conversation threads during transfers, either from a AI assistants or human agents.
- Interaction Wrap-Up, which automates responses to customized surveys that can follow any type of interaction, using a secure and compliant AI model.
- Manager AI Support, which helps managers provide more targeted, valuable coaching, using Glia Cortex to extract critical insights from interactions by simply asking questions in natural language.
"Integrating AI into contact centers is no longer optional to meet customer expectations, but rather a strategic imperative," said Jay Choi, chief product officer of Glia, in a statement. "Glia's ChannelLess platform combines a best-in-class virtual assistant purpose-built for financial services that gives customers helpful and relevant responses; back-end AI tools to help agents deliver more responsive and personalized service to customers; and a powerful data analysis tool for managers looking to find new ways to drive efficiency, performance, and increase the value delivered by the contact center."
"We've been using Glia's new Cortex Agent and Manager AI features in our contact center, and it has changed our experience in coaching, quality assurance, and member interactions. We are impressed with our newfound powers of instant insights, efficient call analysis, and enhanced team performance, resulting in substantially improved member care and operational effectiveness," said Adam Goetzke, director of customer experience at Heritage Federal Credit Union in Newburgh, Ind., in a statement. "From the agent, to the supervisor, to me as a director, it's substantially improving our ability to interact with members and provide them with quality care."