Glance Partners with CloudHesive

Glance, a provider of co-browse and visual collaboration solutions, is partnering with Cloudhesive, enabling organizations using CloudHesive's contact center solutions to integrate Glance into their operations.
This partnership pairs Cloudhesive's deep expertise in Amazon Web Services and artificial intelligence with Glance's ability to bring real human connection into digital journeys by connecting agents and customers in the moment they need help most. Whether it's finalizing a complex purchase, navigating onboarding, or solving an urgent issue, Cloudhesive customers can now leverage Glance's Guided CX for real-time, personal digital interactions.
"Cloudhesive brings the infrastructure; Glance brings the high-touch human interaction," said Adam Atwood, vice president of strategic partnerships at Glance, in a statement. "Together, we're helping brands deliver more personal, empathetic, and effective experiences at scale."
"At CloudHesive, we're committed to helping organizations deliver modern customer experiences with the perfect balance of automation and human interaction," said Patrick Hannah, chief technology officer of CloudHesive, in a statement. "Our partnership with Glance empowers contact centers to resolve issues faster, close deals more efficiently, and build stronger customer relationships with the security and scalability of the AWS cloud."