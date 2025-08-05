Glance Partners with CloudHesive

Glance, a provider of co-browse and visual collaboration solutions, is partnering with Cloudhesive, enabling organizations using CloudHesive's contact center solutions to integrate Glance into their operations.

This partnership pairs Cloudhesive's deep expertise in Amazon Web Services and artificial intelligence with Glance's ability to bring real human connection into digital journeys by connecting agents and customers in the moment they need help most. Whether it's finalizing a complex purchase, navigating onboarding, or solving an urgent issue, Cloudhesive customers can now leverage Glance's Guided CX for real-time, personal digital interactions.