Glance Integrates Guided CX with Five9

Through a new partnership with Five9, Glance's Guided CX solutions are now available on the Five9 CX Marketplac, enabling real-time, collaborative online sessions between contact center agents and customers.

With Glance Guided CX, agents using Five9 Agent Desktop or Five9 with other CRM systems can join customers in digital properties, transforming "do it yourself" into "do it together" engagements.

Glance Guided CX auto-starts Glance sessions based on the end users' specific points of friction, needs, or preferences. It can transition customers from chat or voice interactions to a Glance session without unnecessary clicks or token exchanges. For reporting on interaction and business impact, Glance has also created connectivity between the Five9 and Glance platforms.