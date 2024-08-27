Glance Integrates Guided CX with Five9

Through a new partnership with Five9, Glance's Guided CX solutions are now available on the Five9 CX Marketplac, enabling real-time, collaborative online sessions between contact center agents and customers.
With Glance Guided CX, agents using Five9 Agent Desktop or Five9 with other CRM systems can join customers in digital properties, transforming "do it yourself" into "do it together" engagements.
Glance Guided CX auto-starts Glance sessions based on the end users' specific points of friction, needs, or preferences. It can transition customers from chat or voice interactions to a Glance session without unnecessary clicks or token exchanges. For reporting on interaction and business impact, Glance has also created connectivity between the Five9 and Glance platforms.
"The combination of Glance and Five9 provides customers with a best-in-class experience for guided customer service from the cloud," said Kristine Hansen, Glance's vice president of North American sales and strategic partnerships, in a statement. "The integration of Five9's breadth of customer channels and augmented handling, such as intelligent routing, AI, and proactive contact, with Glance's collaboration capabilities ensures the best conclusion to these interactions. Together, Five9 and Glance's technology provides for a maximum opportunity for success."
"Partnering with Glance enables us to offer a comprehensive solution that transforms customer interactions into collaborative experiences. By integrating Guided CX directly into the Five9 platform, we are providing our users with tools to deliver exceptional, real-time support," said Jess Shea, independent software vendor partner manager at Five9, in a statement.