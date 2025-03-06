Gladly Launches Sidekick on Voice

Gladly, a customer service platform provider, has launched Sidekick on Voice, bringing personal artificial intelligence-powered support to phone calls.

With Sidekick on Voice, Gladly connects every interaction across all channels into a single continuous customer conversation, giving Sidekick full access to a customer's history. Sidekick on Voice doesn't just respond to questions; it completes tasks like processing refunds, managing reservations, and handling complex requests. When human collaboration is needed, Sidekick ensures a smooth transition with full context of the interaction. Sidekick can share information better suited for text via SMS through the Gladly platform.