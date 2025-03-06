Gladly Launches Sidekick on Voice

Gladly, a customer service platform provider, has launched Sidekick on Voice, bringing personal artificial intelligence-powered support to phone calls.
With Sidekick on Voice, Gladly connects every interaction across all channels into a single continuous customer conversation, giving Sidekick full access to a customer's history. Sidekick on Voice doesn't just respond to questions; it completes tasks like processing refunds, managing reservations, and handling complex requests. When human collaboration is needed, Sidekick ensures a smooth transition with full context of the interaction. Sidekick can share information better suited for text via SMS through the Gladly platform.
"Sidekick on Voice delivers both the ability to answer questions and take actions, truly enabling end-to-end resolution for customers," said Charlie Besecker, president of Gladly, in a statement. "By launching voice AI integrated natively into Gladly's customer-first platform, we're setting a new standard for AI voice support. This is AI done right, scaling efficiency while preserving the human touch as only Gladly can, with lifelong customer context across all channels."