GetVocal Introduces Control Center

GetVocal, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence agents for customer support, has launched Control Center, a human-artificial intelligence operations interface to help companies scale customer experience (CX) automation while maintaining trust, compliance, and full human oversight.

GetVocal's Control Center enables supervisors and operators to oversee, control, and collaborate with AI agents in real time. Human operators work alongside AI as decision-makers and coaches. AI can request validation for sensitive actions, seek guidance on edge cases, or escalate high-value moments while maintaining full context. Meanwhile, supervisors gain complete visibility into both AI and human performance, including escalations, sentiment shifts, and emerging operational risk signals. Through its seamless integration with Zendesk and other CX tools, the Control Center enables customer service teams to instruct AI agents, take over conversations, and approve their requests without leaving their workflows.

Underpinning the platform are GetVocal's deterministic context graphs, which ensure that every AI decision is visible, structured, and traceable.