Genesys and Lighthouse Works Partner to Improve Career Opportunities for the Visually Impaired

Genesys and Lighthouse Works, a business process outsourcing organization (BPO), are partnering to help increase contact center career opportunities for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

To increase job opportunities for this underrepresented community, EquiVista by Lighthouse Works is now available exclusively on the Genesys Cloud platform. Building on the experience of Lighthouse Works on Genesys Cloud, this new application equips organizations worldwide with a simplified user interface that can be tailored for individuals and aligned with their visual abilities. EquiVista incorporates Jobs Access with Speech (JAWS) screen reading software to create more efficient workflows through automation, enabling visually impaired individuals to use Genesys Cloud to engage with customers.

The solution provides the following:

The ability to automate repetitive behaviors.

Streamlined workflows.

Hotkey support for simplified control.

The ability to comply with federal and international regulations including Web Content Accessibility Guideline (WCAG) 2.2 level AA conformance standards.

Granular user interface customization allowing agents' desktops to be adapted to their abilities.