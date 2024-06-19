Genesys and Lighthouse Works Partner to Improve Career Opportunities for the Visually Impaired

Genesys and Lighthouse Works, a business process outsourcing organization (BPO), are partnering to help increase contact center career opportunities for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.
To increase job opportunities for this underrepresented community, EquiVista by Lighthouse Works is now available exclusively on the Genesys Cloud platform. Building on the experience of Lighthouse Works on Genesys Cloud, this new application equips organizations worldwide with a simplified user interface that can be tailored for individuals and aligned with their visual abilities. EquiVista incorporates Jobs Access with Speech (JAWS) screen reading software to create more efficient workflows through automation, enabling visually impaired individuals to use Genesys Cloud to engage with customers.
The solution provides the following:
- The ability to automate repetitive behaviors.
- Streamlined workflows.
- Hotkey support for simplified control.
- The ability to comply with federal and international regulations including Web Content Accessibility Guideline (WCAG) 2.2 level AA conformance standards.
- Granular user interface customization allowing agents' desktops to be adapted to their abilities.
"We introduced EquiVista in partnership with Genesys to help level the playing field for the visually impaired workforce," said Kyle Johnson, CEO and president of Lighthouse Works, in a statement. "With this technology, organizations have a massive opportunity to increase their impact and contribute to a more equitable world by providing more inclusive workplace environments and career advancement opportunities for this underrepresented population."
"Technology has a powerful role to play in aiding disabled people," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer of Genesys, in a statement. "The Genesys Cloud platform was designed to be flexible and empower organizations to adapt it to the needs of their business, making what's possible in the employee and customer experience limitless. In helping to create life-changing opportunities for the blind and visually impaired, this partnership between Lighthouse Works and Genesys is a testament to what can be achieved when empathy is at the heart of the experience."