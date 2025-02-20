Genesys Partners with Mitel

Genesys and business communications systems provider Mitel are teaming up to combine the advanced AI-Powered Experience Orchestration capabilities of Genesys and Mitel's deep system integration and services expertise.

Mitel will market the Genesys Cloud platform to direct large enterprises as part of its managed services offering, with initial availability in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Latin America. Genesys and Mitel also plan to expand on their go-to-market relationship through closer integrations.