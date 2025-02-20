Genesys Partners with Mitel

Genesys and business communications systems provider Mitel are teaming up to combine the advanced AI-Powered Experience Orchestration capabilities of Genesys and Mitel's deep system integration and services expertise.
Mitel will market the Genesys Cloud platform to direct large enterprises as part of its managed services offering, with initial availability in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Latin America. Genesys and Mitel also plan to expand on their go-to-market relationship through closer integrations.
"Our partnership with Genesys expands Mitel's ability to serve large and very large enterprises, offering a full range of CX solutions tailored to their preferred deployment models, including [contact center-as-a-service]," said Sebastian Tietz, head of business development at Mitel, in a statement. "With Genesys Cloud, we can now support large enterprise customers pursuing a cloud-first CX strategy through a comprehensive platform embedded with native AI and providing extensive global reach and scale for organizations worldwide. The advanced platform and customer-centric approach from Genesys combined with Mitel's broad portfolio and transformative professional services helps accelerate value for customers of all geographies and sectors, including highly regulated industries."
"Through our collaboration with Mitel as a global system integrator, organizations will be able to maneuver through the complexities of evolving regulatory standards and ever-changing customer expectations. With comprehensive platform capabilities, support and service from Mitel, organizations around the world can more seamlessly orchestrate end-to-end experiences for customers and employees," said Larry Shurtz, chief sales officer of Genesys, in a statement.