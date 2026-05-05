Genesys Partners with Meta for WhatsApp Integration

Genesys has partnered with Meta to deliver WhatsApp on Genesys Cloud, bringing voice, messaging, and artificial intelligence together on one platform. The expanded WhatsApp capabilities for Genesys Cloud enable organizations to transition customer conversations from messaging to voice while maintaining a continuous, trusted experience.

WhatsApp on Genesys Cloud expands how organizations engage customers through voice interactions supported by both virtual and human agents. Voice notes enable asynchronous communications, while Business Calling enables live inbound and outbound conversations.

Genesys Cloud also supports rich WhatsApp formats, including images, carousels, interactive lists, and call-to-action buttons. Combined with automated triggers and campaign orchestration, organizations can deliver proactive and highly engaging outreach at scale. Businesses can send notifications, reminders, and updates using Meta-approved templates, with responses intelligently routed to virtual or human agents based on intent.