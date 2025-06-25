Genesys Launches Cloud AI Studio

Genesys today launched Genesys Cloud AI Studio, a centralized innovation hub for building, managing and scaling artificial intelligence with agentic-ready tools embedded with guardrails.

Genesys Cloud AI Guides, the first capability released for Genesys Cloud AI Studio, will help companies design, deploy and govern virtual agents that can operate with greater autonomy across complex, enterprise-wide customer journeys. AI Guides will allow virtual agents to trigger enterprise-wide workflows, collaborate across human and AI teams, and act on behalf of companies in higher-stakes moments.

AI Guides users can provide clear, governed instructions that guide the behavior of large language model-driven agent. They can build or refine virtual agents using plain, natural language or existing documentation; design experiences once and deploy them across Genesys Cloud Virtual Agent and Copilots, and more; connect front-, middle-, and back-office systems to execute tasks, automate workflows and deliver measurable business outcomes; and implement configurable, testable safety controls to help enable increased accuracy, appropriate tone and policy compliance to support responsible adoption of agentic AI.

AI Guides uses a model-agnostic architecture that enables continuous A/B testing and iterative improvements as new language models emerge.

AI Guides introduces essential agentic AI capabilities to the Genesys Cloud platform's conversational, generative, and predictive AI. Underpinning Genesys Cloud AI is the Genesys Event Data Platform, which transforms raw interaction data into structured signals, such as intent, outcomes and behavior, to enrich customer profiles.

Another upcoming tool, Genesys Cloud Custom Conversation Summaries, will further enhance control, enabling organizations to generate interaction summaries that reflect their unique brand voice, formatting standards and compliance requirements.