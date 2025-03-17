Genesys Launches AI for Supervisors

Today at Enterprise Connect, Genesys introduced a suite of Genesys Cloud artificial intelligence capabilities for supervisors.

With Genesys Cloud Supervisor Copilot and Genesys Cloud Virtual Supervisor, organizations can automate routine tasks and provide managers the support and insights to accelerate speed, improve work quality, and increase overall effectiveness. The capabilities offer real-time assistance to analyze data, train employees, oversee processes, and handle critical business operations.

Supervisor Copilot builds on last year's launch of Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot to streamline contact center operations. These AI-driven copilots reduce manual workloads, uncover insights, and enhance business outcomes. Acting as a sidekick for managers, Supervisor Copilot provides prescriptive support for quality assurance, compliance, and coaching. Powered by generative AI, it automatically summarizes interactions, with advanced quality and conversational intelligence, across both human and AI-led interactions, sharing context, identifying issues, and uncovering opportunities to improve the customer experience.

Using large language models, Virtual Supervisor enables managers to automatically populate evaluation templates from an interaction. It gives managers deeper visibility into agent performance, behaviors and skills through structured insights. Managers configure the level of automation and oversight, including the criteria assessed and whether to accept its recommendations.

Supervisor Copilot and Virtual Supervisor work seamlessly with all native Genesys Cloud offerings, including conversational AI, event data, and journey management.