Genesys Deepens Partnership with AWS

Genesys has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate innovation in agentic artificial intelligence and support organizations as they evolve toward autonomous customer engagement.

The agreement strengthens collaboration between Genesys and AWS to help organizations unlock new levels of AI-driven orchestration and automation, expand global availability of the Genesys Cloud platform, which is built on AWS, and accelerate go-to-market initiatives.

The collaboration deepens a long-standing relationship between the companies, with Genesys Cloud now operating across 22 AWS regions and supporting more than 7,000 organizations and 2 million users worldwide. Genesys Cloud is now available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

Through Genesys Cloud, companies can orchestrate end-to-end experiences on a global scale, with AWS providing the foundation. Combined with advanced AI services, including frontier models available through Amazon Bedrock, the collaboration helps organizations innovate while maintaining flexibility, resilience and security.

"The shift to the agentic enterprise represents a fundamental change in how organizations operate," said Daniel Bailey, senior vice president of global alliance and partner sales at Genesys, in a statement. "Organizations are looking for trusted providers that can help them accelerate innovation while navigating the complexity of AI adoption at global scale. Our expanded collaboration with AWS helps customers unlock new levels of orchestration and business value while accelerating their journey toward AI-powered experiences with the scale, security, and reliability required for enterprise operations."

Through the new agreement, Genesys is simplifying how organizations purchase and deploy Genesys Cloud globally by expanding currency offerings in the AWS Marketplace. Genesys Cloud now supports transactions in multiple foreign currencies, including the euro, British pound, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, and Japanese yen.