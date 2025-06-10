Foundever Expands Partnership with Cognigy to Strengthen Agentic AI Capabilities

Foundever has expanded its collaboration with Cognigy, a customer service solutions provider, in bringing agentic artificial intelligence into full-scale production across enterprise CX environments.
As part of this partnership, Cognigy's platform will integrate into the global CX operations of Foundever, enabling the deployment of multilingual, autonomous AI agents across both voice and digital channels.
"At Foundever, we are dedicated to delivering solutions that provide real value at scale," said Laurent Uberti, president, CEO, and founder of Foundever, in a statement. "Our collaboration with Cognigy is centered around deploying agentic AI that operates effectively in production, at scale, and across various channels. Together, we're establishing a new standard for what AI can achieve in customer interactions, enhancing CX while driving significant operational efficiencies. Our clients can expect not just advanced technology but also improved customer satisfaction, reduced operational costs, and the ability to respond faster to market changes."
"This expanded partnership with Foundever marks a pivotal step in bringing agentic AI into real-world CX at scale," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder of Cognigy, in a statement. "We've already seen the value of combining Foundever's global CX delivery with Cognigy's AI Agent platform, and now we're accelerating that impact. Together, we're proving that AI Agents can do more than just automate; they can transform the way enterprises serve customers across channels, languages, and geographies."