Forethought Introduces Voice, an Agentic AI Platform

Forethought, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence solutions for customer support, has added Forethought Voice to its multiagent, multichannel AI for CX platform.

"Agentic AI can now offer seamless customer service on any channel, without the need for complex decision trees or human oversight," said Deon Nicholas, co-founder, president, and executive chairman of Forethought, in a statement. "Building a voice AI that can truly resolve issues end-to-end is incredibly challenging, and most AI agents today lack the real business logic needed to take meaningful action. With Forethought, on Voice and other channels, you can simply explain what you need in plain language and AI does the work, an industry first."

With Autoflows, Forethought's agentic reasoning engine, businesses can offer fully autonomous customer support. Forethought instantly resolves complex issues, answers questions , and takes action, like checking order statuses or updating account details, without a human agent.

"Previously, enterprises with large call centers were stuck relying on legacy call center technologies that were not AI-native," Nicholas said. "Meanwhile, midsize companies with smaller CX teams struggled to meet demand for customer service calls. Now, AI can seamlessly scale support across any channel while improving customer interactions."

Forethought partnered with Cartesia, a real-time voice AI company, to power its voice AI agent.