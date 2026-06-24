Five9 Launches New Release of Voice AI Agents

Five9 at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas this week launched a new release of Voice AI Agents, its agentic self-service that runs on a new architecture.

Built to reason, take action, and resolve customer requests, Five9 Voice AI Agents bring agentic AI capabilities to customer self-service, helping organizations automate complex interactions while ensuring smooth, friction-free handoffs between AI and live agents.

"Five9's new Voice AI Agents represent a breakthrough in AI, delivering natural, human-like interactions with exceptional responsiveness, accuracy, and scale, seamlessly orchestrated with human agents on the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform," said Ajay Awatramani, chief product officer of Five9, in a statement. "We've always believed AI and human collaboration are key to better CX, and that belief is foundational to how we're building the future of agentic CX. Humantic data, the annotated record of how skilled humans perform work that teaches AI what good looks like, even across fluid handoffs between AI and human agents, is the concept that underpins our approach. It's a significant and fundamental part of what will transform CX in the agentic era."

Five9 Voice AI Agents are designed to deliver the following:

A purpose-built foundation for agentic self-service, powered by a harness that enables autonomous workflows through coordinated multi-agent orchestration, allowing specialized AI agents to work together across complex, multi-step customer experiences.

Human-like voice self-service with low-latency streaming, multilingual support, responsive turn-taking, interruption detection, and background noise management.

AI that can act, not just answer, with secure tool calling that enables AI agents to connect with enterprise systems to perform real-time actions, such as authenticating customers, updating records, processing transactions, or completing service tasks.

Seamless human and AI collaboration on a unified platform, supporting context-rich warm handoffs when human expertise is needed.

Enterprise-grade trust and governance with built-in guardrails, automated post-call AI evaluations, large language model blinding to ensure sensitive data is neither seen nor manipulated by the LLM, and workflow task verification.

The Agentic Voice Switch, a proprietary architecture for unifying speech, reasoning, and voice generation.

At the core of the new release is AI Agent Studio, a unified environment for building, testing, deploying, monitoring, and continuously improving Five9 Voice AI Agents. With integrated call testing, versioning, environment promotion, rollbacks, and post-call evaluation capabilities, teams can refine performance before changes impact live customers.