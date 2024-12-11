Five9 Launches Bi-Directional Presence Feature for Microsoft Teams

Five9 has launched the latest release of the Microsoft Teams UC Integration with bi-directional presence to enhance agent-expert communication and accelerate resolutions for more complex customer requests.

With this integration, Five9 agents and Microsoft Teams users can simultaneously view everyone's presence status, empowering contact center agents and back-office experts to click-to-call, conference in, or transfer calls.

"Five9's partnership with Microsoft revolves around offering customers best-in-class solutions that integrate seamlessly," said Jim Hickey, senior vice president of products at Five9, in a statement. "With this enhancement, organizations can transform the way they deliver customer experience. We're proud to be the first in the market to deliver a pre-built bi-directional presence feature with Microsoft Teams. Our joint customers can now enjoy a complete connection between the contact center and back-office subject matter experts."

Five9's partnership with Microsoft spans more than eight years. The bi-directional presence feature is built using Microsoft's preferred application-level permission model, which offers a greater level of security and convenience for customers.

Five9's UC Integration with Microsoft Teams recently received its fourth annual Microsoft 365 Certification following a security and privacy audit that assesses companies' security, data handling, and compliance practices.