Five9 Expands Genius AI

Five9 at its CX Summit in Nashville, Tenn., introduced a suite of artificial intelligence-powered innovations across routing, quality management, and analytics.

New AI-powered capabilities introduced by Five9 include the following:

Agentic Quality Management (AQM) to evaluate up to 100 percent of customer interactions to provide insights to support agent performance and customer satisfaction. AQM provides performance data that organizations can use to support routing decisions, coaching, and continuous improvement initiatives.

Genius Routing, a dynamic matching engine for connecting customers with agents based on defined attributes, agent characteristics, and proficiency levels. The API-driven design allows for acceptance of real-time inputs from AI performance management and self-service applications.

OneVUE, a unified reporting and analytics application offering self-service and customizable dashboards building on the advanced data aggregation capabilities previously offered with Aceyus VUE. OneVUE provides flexible metrics and visualization options and lets organizations define and adjust key performance indicators for visibility across both traditional and multi-vendor environments.

Adaptive Digital Engagement with the new Dynamic Web Messenger Configurator to create and deploy webchat experiences in real time.

Five9 also instituted a partnership with Meta, bringing a native WhatsApp integration, embedded templates, broadcasts, and AI agents to provide modular digital channels that align and work with the Five9 AI ecosystem.