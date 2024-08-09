Five9 Enhances Genius AI Suite

Five9, provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced the latest addition to the Five9 Genius AI Suite, including the four-step Five9 Genius AI process to deliver fully customizable artificial intelligence-elevated customer experiences across the customer journey.

This process allows companies to identify high-value cases for AI and implement and deploy them. The set of orchestrated solutions creates AI-powered CX journeys, enabling companies to offer more contextual and personalized interactions that align with business goals.

The Five9 Genius AI process focuses on discovering comprehensive and rich data, analyzing operational gaps with insights, and tailoring models with contextual data and knowledge to deliver truly personalized experiences. It includes the following four steps:

Listen: Using the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, this step helps organizations better understand customer engagement data from customer interactions regardless of touchpoint (calls, webchat, SMS, email, WhatsApp, etc.). Using solutions such as Five9 VoiceStream and TranscriptStream, Five9 also helps organizations build a strong data foundation. Analyze: Using Five9 AI Insights and Five9 Analytics, data is securely analyzed to gather insights and intelligent recommendations. This step allows businesses to identify opportunities to enhance self-service and streamline customer and employee experiences. Tailor: Using Five9 GenAI Studio, organizations can configure custom AI models and ground them with their own contextual data, whether from the Five9 Data Lake, customer data from integrations, or enterprise knowledge, which can be distilled from any format with AI Knowledge. Apply: Using Five9's native AI products allows organizations to apply AI across their CX business. With Five9's automated to assisted experience offerings across all channels, including Five9 Voice IVAs, Five9 Digital IVAs, AI Authentication, AI Agent Assist Guidance Cards and Checklist, and AI Summaries, companies can design and apply personalized experiences to improve every engagement.

Five9 AI Knowledge is the newest addition to the Five9 Genius AI Suite. AI Knowledge harnesses genAI to answer any customer question, distilling the request in real time using contextual data pulled from an organization's vast knowledge sources to identify and surface the most relevant answer for every interaction, whether with a virtual or live agent.